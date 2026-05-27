A 17-year-old boy was critically injured after an unidentified man shot at his head at a restaurant in south Delhi’s Amar Colony following an altercation with a group of people on Tuesday evening, police said. The firing incident happened nearly five minutes after the teenager had an argument with the group over one of them touching his chair. 17-yr-old shot in head at south Delhi restaurant, on ventilator

“The injured minor boy was first admitted to Moolchand Hospital from where he has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He is currently critical and on ventilator support. A case under relevant sections of law is being registered at the Amar Colony police station. Multiple teams have been formed to scan CCTV cameras and arrest the accused,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

The teenager, whose father runs a laundry service in Chhatarpur Enclave, is currently in class 12 in a private school in Delhi. He was at the restaurant with his friends.

“While they were having food, a group of people passed through them. One of them touched the chair the 17-year-old boy was seated on. An argument ensued, the person apologised to the boy, and left. He later returned after five minutes, took out a firearm and fired a bullet that hit the teenager’s head. The accused then fled the spot,” said a senior police officer aware of the crime.

DCP Tiwari said that one round was fired and nobody else was injured.