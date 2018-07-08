 Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad, police rescue actress | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Sunday, Jul 08, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 08, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad, police rescue actress

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raid at the hotel on Saturday night.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2018 19:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Hyderabad
Police rescued a young film actress, who is a native of Agra.
Police rescued a young film actress, who is a native of Agra.(PTI File Photo)

A high-profile prostitution racket was busted following a raid at a hotel in the posh Banjara Hills locality here and a 24-year-old budding film actress from Mumbai rescued, police said on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raid at the hotel on Saturday night and arrested the brothel organiser along with a customer, who is a government employee, a release from police said.

They also rescued the film actress, who is a native of Agra, it said.

The accused A Janardhan Rao is a “habitual brothel organiser” and has previously indulged in luring upcoming film actress from Mumbai into “flesh trade” in and around Hyderabad.

During investigation it was found that Rao and other absconding accused lured film actresses from Mumbai and other states for sexual exploitation on weekly contract basis by paying them Rs 1 lakh for a week and they (accused) used to collect Rs 20,000 from each customer, the release added.

tags

more from india