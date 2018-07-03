Protecting MLAs: Snake catchers to be hired by Maharashtra ahead of monsoon session

Ahead of the three-week monsoon session of the state legislature set to begin in Nagpur from July 4, the public works department (PWD) has decided to hire sarpa mitras (snake catchers) to monitor Raj Bhavan (Governor’s official house in Nagpur), Ramgiri (CM’s official bungalow), ministers’ cottages, Ravi Bhavan Circuit House, Nag Bhavan, Hyderabad House and MLA hostel.

The decision to hire 10 sarpa mitras was taken after the PWD found snakes at Raj Bhavan and Ravi Bhavan Circuit House during the renovation carried out last week.

Two snakes were found at the Raj Bhavan while a poisonous snake was found at Ravi Bhavan Circuit House, the home of the ministers and senior IAS officers, during the renovation.

Last year, during the winter session of the state legislature at Nagpur, PWD officials found a snake in the room of Samajwadi Party MLA, Abu Azmi.

Janardan Bhanuse, the executive engineer of PWD, said that keeping in mind the rainy session the department took this precautionary measure after the incident that occurred during the winter session.

“We have requested the local divisional forest officer (DFO) for arranging 10 snake catchers and 10 such snake catchers are being deployed for the purpose,” Bhanuse said.