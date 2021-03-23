IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Protesting farmers organise 'Pagdi Langar' at Ghazipur border on Shaheed Diwas
Agitating farmers tie yellow turban to mark Shaheed Diwas or Martyr day at border(HT Photo/Sakib Ali)
Agitating farmers tie yellow turban to mark Shaheed Diwas or Martyr day at border(HT Photo/Sakib Ali)
india news

Protesting farmers organise 'Pagdi Langar' at Ghazipur border on Shaheed Diwas

  • The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:35 PM IST

The protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) on Tuesday organised a 'Pagdi Langar' on the occassion of Shaheed Diwas.

It was on this day that freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government. March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to the trio who were hanged for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The trio wanted to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Earlier on December 19, the farmers organised a 'turban langar' at the Singhu border. The initiative at the Delhi-Haryana border was conducted by a group of volunteers from Punjab.

In February this year, the farmers again marked the 'Pagdi Sambhal Divas' at the Delhi borders. Donning traditional turbans and singing songs of the peasant movement, the farmers protested against the three agri laws.

Called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the day-long event was inspired by the "Pagdi Sambhal Lehar" of 1906.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Agitating farmers tie yellow turban to mark Shaheed Diwas or Martyr day at border(HT Photo/Sakib Ali)
Agitating farmers tie yellow turban to mark Shaheed Diwas or Martyr day at border(HT Photo/Sakib Ali)
india news

Protesting farmers organise 'Pagdi Langar' at Ghazipur border on Shaheed Diwas

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel guard Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. (HT file)
Police personnel guard Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. (HT file)
india news

Hiran murder case: ATS seizes high-end car from Daman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number was seized on Monday, the official said, adding there is no clarity so far on who owned this car.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the statement, 81% of the latest 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing turning up positive for the new UK Covid variant. (HT Photo)
According to the statement, 81% of the latest 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing turning up positive for the new UK Covid variant. (HT Photo)
india news

Punjab CM urges Centre to begin vaccination for younger people

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The chief minister also urged people to strictly follow all Covid protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The active caseload saw an increase for the 13th consecutive day and now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, (Reuters Photo)
The active caseload saw an increase for the 13th consecutive day and now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, (Reuters Photo)
india news

India’s Covid-19 infections, deaths, active cases: Today’s data decoded

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:41 PM IST
The country's coronavirus tally stands at 11,686,796, active cases at 345,377, recoveries at 11,181,253 and death toll at 160,166 so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 cases spiked in Chhattisgarh on Monday to the highest this year. (Representational photo/ANI)
Covid-19 cases spiked in Chhattisgarh on Monday to the highest this year. (Representational photo/ANI)
india news

Chhattisgarh records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Monday

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Chhattisgarh reported 1,525 cases of Covid-19 on Monday in the highest single-day spike in 2021, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)
Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)
india news

Fadnavis demands CBI probe in alleged corruption in police transfers

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Former CM says since the matter relates to the transfer of IPS officers that come under the ministry of home affairs, he will meet Union home secretary in Delhi on Tuesday evening. He will submit the records of the intercepted calls and a copy of the report
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab of a boy to test for Covid- 19 at a government hospital.(AP)
A health worker collects swab of a boy to test for Covid- 19 at a government hospital.(AP)
india news

6 states reported over 80% of India's daily Covid-19 cases: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are among the states which have added most to the country’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said. Here’s a look at the six states which contributed the most to India’s new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus.(AFP)
A medical worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: UK, SA, Brazilian variants found in about 300 Covid sample

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri. (HT file photo)
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri. (HT file photo)
india news

AI Airbus pilots’ body writes to minister Puri for pay as per industry standards

By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:29 PM IST
In its letter to minister Hardeep Puri, Indian Commercial Pilots Association said they faced the brunt of unjust pay cuts with unilateral reductions of around 58% from April 2020 and 55% from October 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
TheSupreme Court. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
TheSupreme Court. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court waives compound, penal interests on loans during moratorium

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The court refused to extend the moratorium or tinker with the resolution mechanism proposed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to waive compound interest on six categories of loans up to 2 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screens display the Netflix logo(AFP)
In this file photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screens display the Netflix logo(AFP)
india news

Supreme Court stays pleas on regulation of OTT platforms pending in high courts

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:05 PM IST
The order came on a transfer plea moved by the Centre to club all petitions seeking regulation of content on OTT platforms filed in various high courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The banks of Ken river will be submerged for the setting up of a reservoir from which water will be diverted to Betwa basin in Madhya Pradesh.(HT PHOTO)
The banks of Ken river will be submerged for the setting up of a reservoir from which water will be diverted to Betwa basin in Madhya Pradesh.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Explained: Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and environmental concerns

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • The work on the project was originally slated to begin in 2015 but only got a fresh push last year with the government making a revised deal with the two states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

In the BJP’s universe, the space of intellectuals and lateral entrants

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Swapan Dasgupta isn’t the only career professional without direct roots in the RSS to switch to the BJP. The party has had a longer history of association with journalists who may or may not have joined it but are aligned with its world view and have assumed formal positions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

About 300 sequenced Covid-19 samples found to be of UK, SA, Brazilian variants

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:34 AM IST
All three contain the N501Y mutation that makes them more transmissible. The South African and Brazilian variants also carry the E484K mutation that helps them evade some of the immune responses generated by a previous infection or through vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria donning Indian Army camouflage in spirit of joint manship at the combined commanders conference at Kevadia in Gujarat.
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria donning Indian Army camouflage in spirit of joint manship at the combined commanders conference at Kevadia in Gujarat.
india news

Maritime, air defence theatre commands to be announced by June 2021

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The Indian military is finally shedding its imperial past, paving a way for tri-services theatre commands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP