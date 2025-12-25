Protests in Karbi Anglong over man’s death; Army conducts flag marches

Fresh protests erupted in Assam’s violence-hit Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday over the death of a 25-year-old man with disabilities, even as the Army conducted a flag march in the region. (DGP) Harmeet Singh confirmed on Wednesday that over 60 police personnel had been injured in the clashes so far. (PTI)

Suraj Dey’s body was recovered on Tuesday from a shop adjacent to his home in Kheroni that had been set ablaze. Dey was one of the two victims of violence on Tuesday. The second victim was identified as Chingthi Timung, a resident of the Karbi community, who succumbed to bullet wounds sustained during police firing.was one of the two who died on Tuesday during the violence triggered by clashes between two communities in Karbi Anglong. The unrest in the region stems from a land rights agitation of indigenous Karbi groups over alleged encroachers on village grazing reserves.

Protesters blocked the Lanka–Kheroni Road on Wednesday, raised slogans demanding justice for Dey, and sought immediate arrests and compensation. Protests later spread to the neighbouring Hojai district. “We want the immediate arrest of those responsible for burning a disabled person alive,” one protester said. Protesters from the Bengali-speaking community appealed to Karbi groups to refrain from violence and resolve the matter through dialogue.

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) Harmeet Singh confirmed on Wednesday that over 60 police personnel had been injured in the clashes so far. “Army columns have reached here and marched through these areas. The situation is totally under control now. I have covered the entire area myself,” he said.

As tensions mounted, the Assam government ordered a multi-layered security clampdown. Mobile internet services were suspended across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, curfew-like restrictions were enforced, and additional contingents of the Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed.

Inspector general of police Vivek Raj Singh, who visited the protest site on Wednesday, appealed for restraint.

“People should not take the law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he said, warning against rumours and misinformation. He added that senior officials, including the DGP, were closely monitoring the situation.

DGP Singh said no fresh incidents were reported on Wednesday, and security across the district had been further strengthened. “Not all members of either community are protesting. A group of misguided youths are involved. We are engaging with them, and the situation has improved,” he said.

Among those injured was IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who sustained wounds during stone-pelting.

The unrest stems from a land rights agitation that has been simmering for weeks. For over 16 days, indigenous Karbi groups had been on an indefinite hunger strike at Phelangpi, demanding the eviction of alleged encroachers from village grazing reserves (VGRs) and professional grazing reserves (PGRs) — lands protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Karbi organisations claimed that thousands of acres of protected land have been occupied by non-tribal settlers, including Bihari, Bengali and Nepali communities, threatening indigenous land ownership and the district’s demographic balance.

Tensions flared on December 22 when authorities moved to disperse protesters at Phelangpi and Kheroni, citing health concerns after several hunger strikers reportedly fell ill. The move triggered widespread protests, stone-pelting, and arson.

The situation worsened the previous day when a mob torched the ancestral residence of Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and a close aide of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The attack sparked unrest across Kheroni, Dongkamokam, and adjoining areas, with anger directed at the KAAC leadership.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu later visited the affected areas and met hunger strikers and Karbi organisations. Following his appeal, protesters agreed to end their hunger strike and agreed to a tripartite dialogue involving the KAAC and the Assam government.

CM Sarma is scheduled to chair the meeting on December 26.