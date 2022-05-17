‘Proud moment for me personally…’: Jamaica cricket chief on kits gifted by India

Wilfred ‘Billy’ Heaven, the president of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), on Monday (local time) described as a ‘proud moment for me’ cricket kits gifted by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the Caribbean nation.

“This is a proud moment for me personally, and the cricket fraternity in Jamaica. The Jamaica Cricket Association is happy about this gift of 100 cricket kits, and it coming from India means a lot to us,” Heaven said, according to news agency ANI.

Jamaica, an island in the Caribbean Sea with a population of more than 2.7 million, has a proud cricket heritage. It is among the constituents of the West Indies cricket team, and has given several big names to the sport. West Indian players, including those from Jamaica, are very popular in India, and have also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are the two most prominent cricketers from Jamaica who have featured in the IPL, with the latter also playing the ongoing season, for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR); Gayle, meanwhile, decided to sit out.

Meanwhile, addressing the Indian diaspora, President Kovind remarked that the Jamaican First Lady was so impressed by India's culture that she ‘chose to wear salwar-kurta today.’

“The two countries continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values. Economic and commercial interactions continue to grow despite constraints like geographical distance. However, there remains potential for enhanced trade and investment,” the President further said.

On May 18 (local time), Kovind will depart for St. Vincent and Grenadines, also in the Caribbean.

