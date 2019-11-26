Majority to be proven in House, not hotels: Ram Madhav’s dig at anti-BJP front

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:13 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) leader Ram Madhav has pointed out to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress the correct place to prove their numbers after their legislators showed an unprecedented show of strength on Monday.

“A majority has to be proven not in hotels or elsewhere but on the floor of the House. We are confident that on the floor of the House our government will be able to prove its majority,” he said, according to ANI.

Ram Madhav’s comments came after the members of legislative assembly of the three parties came together at Mumbai’s Hotel Grand Hyatt in the evening to publicly pledge their support to their Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi combine.

Also Watch | Fadnavis faces floor test on Wednesday: What Sena, NCP & Congress said

Senior leaders of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress claimed the support of 162 MLAs, well above the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly.

Former Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar sat together in the front row to showcase their new coalition with giant banners of “We are 162” in the background.

Their parties approached the Supreme Court after being stunned by Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, who was sworn-in as the deputy to the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis early on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra legislature before 5 pm on Wednesday, with the conditions that the vote of confidence should be telecast live, and secret ballot should not be allowed.

The top court also ordered the appointment of a protem speaker before the floor test.

NCP president Sharad Pawar welcomed the verdict on Maharashtra and said the court had upheld democratic values and constitutional principles. And the leaders of the BJP said they are ready to prove majority on the floor of the house.

The BJP has claimed that Ajit Pawar, who was the NCP legislature party chief at the time of the swearing-in, could issue a whip and make MLAs vote in favour of the administration. But the senior Pawar has disagreed.

Saturday’s turmoil came after nearly a month of political uncertainty following a hung House, and the Sena breaking its 30-year-old alliance with the BJP.

In the 288-member assembly, the BJP has 105 MLAs, the Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44. Independents and smaller parties hold 29 seats.