Isro's PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation and 2 small satellites

Isro's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 blasted off from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at the scheduled time of 5:59am on Monday morning. The launch vehicle carrying earth observation satellite EOS-04 along with two co-passenger payloads – INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD – lifted off from the spaceport at the end of a 25-hour countdown, marking the Indian space agency's first mission launch in 2022.

PSLV-C52 injected EOS-04 into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529km altitude at 0617am IST, said the Indian Space Research Organisation.

EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions. The images can be used for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology and flood mapping.

