Home / India News / Isro's PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation and 2 small satellites
india news

Isro's PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation and 2 small satellites

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) blasted off at 05:59am from the first launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, marking the space agency's first mission launch in 2022.
PSLV-C52 orbiting an earth observation satellite will be launched at 5.59am on Monday.&nbsp;
PSLV-C52 orbiting an earth observation satellite will be launched at 5.59am on Monday. 
Published on Feb 14, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Isro's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 blasted off from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at the scheduled time of 5:59am on Monday morning. The launch vehicle carrying earth observation satellite EOS-04 along with two co-passenger payloads – INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD – lifted off from the spaceport at the end of a 25-hour countdown, marking the Indian space agency's first mission launch in 2022. 

PSLV-C52 injected EOS-04 into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529km altitude at 0617am IST, said the Indian Space Research Organisation.

EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions. The images can be used for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology and flood mapping.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isro pslv
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out