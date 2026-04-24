‘Psychopath with violent past': Fresh details on accused in spine-chilling Delhi rape-murder case

The man accused of spine-chilling rape-murder of a civil servant's daughter in South Delhi's posh neighbourhood Kailash Hills has a history of aggressive behaviour and has reportedly exhibited psychopathic tendencies, prompting officials to mull his psychological assessment.

Accused Rahul Meena being brought to Amar Colony Police Station in the Kailash Hills civil servant daughter murder case (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The alleged crime that has sent shockwaves across the city and beyond took place on Wednesday morning, when the accused — Rahul Meena — entered the house he previously worked as a help, attacked the 22-year old civil services aspirant and attacked her when she refused to give him money he asked for. He allegedly raped her while she was still alive but unconscious.

The accused, who carried out this crime hours after allegedly raping his acquaintance's wife in Rajasthan's Alwar, worked with the family months ago and was asked to quit due to his habit of borrowing small sums from neighbours.

He entered the house with the help of his knowledge of a smart key that the victim's parents used to keep outside the house whenever they left for their morning workout for the helps to enter, ensuring their daughter could sleep without being disturbed.

‘Psychopathic tendencies’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigations have revealed that the accused, Rahul Meena, was infamous for his aggressive behaviour in his native village, PTI news agency quoted official sources as saying on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations have revealed that the accused, Rahul Meena, was infamous for his aggressive behaviour in his native village, PTI news agency quoted official sources as saying on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "There are possibilities that the team may visit the crime scene today. Just to recreate the scene where CCTV footage was not available. Teams are also looking for the possibilities to take the accused along with," the source said, adding DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari has reached the residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There are possibilities that the team may visit the crime scene today. Just to recreate the scene where CCTV footage was not available. Teams are also looking for the possibilities to take the accused along with," the source said, adding DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari has reached the residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing details about Meena's state of mind, the above-mentioned sources said that he also exhibited psychopathic tendencies and had a history of violent conduct, raising serious concerns about his behavioural patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing details about Meena's state of mind, the above-mentioned sources said that he also exhibited psychopathic tendencies and had a history of violent conduct, raising serious concerns about his behavioural patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Teams are now planning a detailed psychological assessment of the accused as part of the ongoing probe," said the source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Teams are now planning a detailed psychological assessment of the accused as part of the ongoing probe," said the source. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added that Meena was addicted to online betting and card games such as "teen patti" and had lost over ₹7 lakh in the last few months, which drove him to frequently borrow money to sustain his habit.

Chilling details of the rape-murder

According to a senior police officer cited in an earlier HT report, Meena entered the house at 6.39 am on Wednesday using the smart key. He told investigators that after entering, he went to the victim’s room on the fourth floor.

Meena told the police that the victim was studying when he barged into her room and fatally attacked her when she refused to give him money.

Meena told the police that the victim was studying when he barged into her room

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“He said that he straightaway demanded money to pay off debts, but she refused and asked him to leave. He argued, after which she started to call her father. Before she could, he first pressed her throat, then used a charger wire to strangle her, and then attacked her with a water bottle and a lamp on her head. She fell unconscious,” the report quoted an officer as saying.

‘Victim raped in unconscious state’

Meena then allegedly raped her “while she was still alive, but unconscious” and then dragged her down the staircase in an attempt to use her biometric details to open a fingerprint-protected safe. “He knew that the lock could only be opened using the fingerprints of the four family members. He then tried to use her finger to open the lock, but failed. Therefore, he broke it open using a heavy object,” a second officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused took around ₹1.5-2 lakh in cash and jewellery worth around ₹10 lakh in a backpack he found in the house and left. He told police he changed his bloodstained trousers and shoes.

The postmortem examination confirmed that the victim died due to strangulation following a violent assault, according to a senior official at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where the victim’s autopsy was carried out.

The body bore multiple external injuries, including abrasions and contusions on both arms, hands, and legs, along with multiple lacerations and abrasions on the face and a fracture of the nasal bone, the official, who asked not to be identified, said

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Neck dissection revealed intramuscular haemorrhage in multiple muscles, and both horns of the thyroid cartilage were fractured. “The deceased died of strangulation following assault,” the official said, per the earlier HT report. Multiple samples have been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether sexual assault occurred.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON