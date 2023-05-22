‘Public is with us’: Delhi CM Kejriwal as former AAP minister Satyendar Jain's health deteriorates

Hours after jailed ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain complained about ill health and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to offer prayers for his Aam Aadmi Party colleague and hit out at the 'oppression' of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain(ANI/Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "I pray to God for the better health of Satyendar Jain ji. The people of Delhi and the country are watching this arrogance and oppression of the BJP government very well. Even God will never forgive these oppressors. The public is with us in this struggle, God is with us, we are the disciples of Sardar Bhagat Singh. Our fight against oppression, injustice and dictatorship will continue."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted about Jain's condition saying, “This is very heartbreaking. Modi govt unleashes central agencies on Opposition leaders to either get them to join the BJP or break them completely. As someone who has been through this, I know what they’re doing to @SatyendarJain. This is criminal vendetta.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate after Jain had moved the apex court to seek bail in a money laundering case. He challenged a Delhi High Court order which dismissed his bail plea.

The Delhi High Court while dismissing Jain's bail plea in the case stated that Jain was an influential person and had the potential of tampering with evidence.

Jain was arrested in May last year and the ED case against him was based on a CBI complaint which was registered on the allegations that Jain had obtained movable properties in different persons' names between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017. It further stated that Jain could possibly not satisfactorily account for these properties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON