 Public support for INDIA bloc similar to Janata Party wave of 1977: Digvijaya Singh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Public support for INDIA bloc similar to Janata Party wave of 1977: Digvijaya Singh

PTI |
May 20, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Public support for INDIA bloc similar to Janata Party wave of 1977: Digvijaya Singh

Patna, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday claimed that the public support for the INDIA bloc, led by his party, was comparable to the wave of 1977 which had brought the Janata Party to power.

Public support for INDIA bloc similar to Janata Party wave of 1977: Digvijaya Singh
Public support for INDIA bloc similar to Janata Party wave of 1977: Digvijaya Singh

Talking to reporters at the Sadaqat Ashram, the state Congress headquarters, Singh demanded that the Election Commission take cognisance of alleged violations of the model code of conduct in speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"I have been touring many parts of the country for the election campaign. Yesterday, I was in Uttar Pradesh where I attended rallies of our alliance partner Akhilesh Yadav. The massive crowds suggest an upsurge of public support in favour of the INDIA bloc. It is on the same scale as the wave in support of the Janata Party in 1977," said Singh.

Accusing the PM of violating the model code of conduct, he said the EC's failure to act raises serious doubts about its impartiality and its ability to hold elections in a free and fair manner.

"After a series of communally charged speeches, he brazenly said in a TV interview that he never creates a Hindu-Muslim divide. On the very next day, he again did precisely that," alleged Singh.

He alleged that the PM was proving himself to be a "factory of lies" by claiming that Congress was in favour of giving reservations on religious lines, "which is not possible as per the Constitution".

He also rejected the PM's claim that Congress, while in power, had been "scared of Pakistan's atomic power" and pointed out that "we were in power during the Bangladesh war".

"We have been aware of our own strength. It is the Modi government that has been living in fear of China. Just look at how the Chinese praised the PM when he sought to give them a clean chit on incursions in the bordering areas," alleged the Congress leader.

Singh also claimed that the Modi government was merely carrying forward the work done by the previous Congress-led UPA government, citing the example of the Right to Food Act.

He, however, blamed "faulty policies" of the BJP-led government for inflation, citing the example of petrol prices "which can be easily slashed by at least 20 per litre by revising central excise tax".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live, Odisha election 2024 Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Public support for INDIA bloc similar to Janata Party wave of 1977: Digvijaya Singh

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On