Puducherry CM resigned ahead of floor test: What may happen now

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy resigned on Monday ahead of a floor test to prove his majority weeks before assembly elections are due in the Union Territory. Here is all you need to know about the emerging political situation in Puducherry:

•The All-India NR Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have a majority of 14 lawmakers including three nominated MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 33-member House.

• But they are unlikely to stake a claim to form the government, and the President’s rule is imminent.

• The Narayanasamy government lost majority when five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators resigned in the run-up to the trust vote.

• It had the support of 12 lawmakers including two DMK MLAs, an independent legislator and speaker VP Sivakozhundu. The Speaker votes only when there is a tie.

• With the collapse of the government, the Congress now is not a part of the government in any southern state or Union Territory.

• Since 2019, the Congress has lost power similarly in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

• In an hour-long speech in the assembly, Narayanasamy attacked the BJP-led Centre and recently ousted lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi for colluding with the Opposition and topping his government.

• Narayanasamy and his loyalists argued that the nominated members could not vote. Soon after, Narayansamy and his 11 MLAs walked out.

• Narayanasamy, who had been at odds with Bedi since 2016, had appealed to the President to recall her.

• Puducherry BJP president V Samithan said that while no move was discussed so far to stake claim to form the government, the party’s national leadership will take a decision.

• Former chief minister and opposition leader N Rangasamy said the government lost “because they didn’t deliver on their promises but they are blaming the Centre”.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Puducherry on February 25 to inaugurate government projects.

• He will later head to Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district to participate in a BJP rally in the poll-bound state.

• DMK chief MK Stalin called the government’s fall a “murder of democracy”. He said his party will move court if the BJP tries to delay polls in the UT.

