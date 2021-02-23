Home / India News / Puducherry CM resigned ahead of floor test: What may happen now
india news

Puducherry CM resigned ahead of floor test: What may happen now

The Narayanasamy government lost majority after five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators resigned in the run-up to the trust vote
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:10 AM IST
V Narayanasamy. (HT archive)

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy resigned on Monday ahead of a floor test to prove his majority weeks before assembly elections are due in the Union Territory. Here is all you need to know about the emerging political situation in Puducherry:

•The All-India NR Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have a majority of 14 lawmakers including three nominated MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 33-member House.

• But they are unlikely to stake a claim to form the government, and the President’s rule is imminent.

• The Narayanasamy government lost majority when five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators resigned in the run-up to the trust vote.

• It had the support of 12 lawmakers including two DMK MLAs, an independent legislator and speaker VP Sivakozhundu. The Speaker votes only when there is a tie.

Also Read | Another thin majority, another defeat

• With the collapse of the government, the Congress now is not a part of the government in any southern state or Union Territory.

• Since 2019, the Congress has lost power similarly in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

• In an hour-long speech in the assembly, Narayanasamy attacked the BJP-led Centre and recently ousted lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi for colluding with the Opposition and topping his government.

• Narayanasamy and his loyalists argued that the nominated members could not vote. Soon after, Narayansamy and his 11 MLAs walked out.

• Narayanasamy, who had been at odds with Bedi since 2016, had appealed to the President to recall her.

• Puducherry BJP president V Samithan said that while no move was discussed so far to stake claim to form the government, the party’s national leadership will take a decision.

• Former chief minister and opposition leader N Rangasamy said the government lost “because they didn’t deliver on their promises but they are blaming the Centre”.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Puducherry on February 25 to inaugurate government projects.

• He will later head to Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district to participate in a BJP rally in the poll-bound state.

• DMK chief MK Stalin called the government’s fall a “murder of democracy”. He said his party will move court if the BJP tries to delay polls in the UT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry govt
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP