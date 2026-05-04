Puducherry election result LIVE: Voting to begin at 8 am for 30 constituencies

The ruling camp is led by the All India N.R. Congress as part of the NDA, under Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and other allies supporting the coalition.

Voting was conducted in a single phase on April 9, 2026, covering 23 constituencies in the Puducherry region — Mannadipet, Thirubhuvanai (SC), Ossudu (SC), Mangalam, Villianur, Ozhukarai, Kadirgamam, Indira Nagar, Thattanchavady, Kamaraj Nagar, Lawspet, Kalapet, Muthialpet, Raj Bhavan, Oupalam, Orleampeth, Nellithope, Mudaliarpet, Ariankuppam, Manavely, Embalam (SC), Nettapakkam (SC), and Bahour. Polling also took place in seven constituencies across other regions: Karaikal North, Karaikal South, Neravy–T.R. Pattinam, Thirunallar, and Nedungadu (SC) in Karaikal, along with Mahe and Yanam.

The election recorded a strong voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent, with polling conducted peacefully in a single phase.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance, comprising AINRC, BJP, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, secured 16 out of 30 seats to form the government. The United Progressive Alliance, which included the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress, won eight seats.