Puducherry election result LIVE: Voting to begin at 8 am for 30 constituencies
Puducherry election result LIVE: The results for all 30 constituencies in Puducherry will be declared today, May 4, 2026.
The results for all 30 constituencies in Puducherry will be declared today, May 4, 2026. The outcome of the 2026 Puducherry Legislative Assembly election will determine whether the ruling alliance remains in power or the opposition returns to government....Read More
The ruling camp is led by the All India N.R. Congress as part of the NDA, under Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and other allies supporting the coalition.
Voting was conducted in a single phase on April 9, 2026, covering 23 constituencies in the Puducherry region — Mannadipet, Thirubhuvanai (SC), Ossudu (SC), Mangalam, Villianur, Ozhukarai, Kadirgamam, Indira Nagar, Thattanchavady, Kamaraj Nagar, Lawspet, Kalapet, Muthialpet, Raj Bhavan, Oupalam, Orleampeth, Nellithope, Mudaliarpet, Ariankuppam, Manavely, Embalam (SC), Nettapakkam (SC), and Bahour. Polling also took place in seven constituencies across other regions: Karaikal North, Karaikal South, Neravy–T.R. Pattinam, Thirunallar, and Nedungadu (SC) in Karaikal, along with Mahe and Yanam.
The election recorded a strong voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent, with polling conducted peacefully in a single phase.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance, comprising AINRC, BJP, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, secured 16 out of 30 seats to form the government. The United Progressive Alliance, which included the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress, won eight seats.
Puducherry election result LIVE: Congress-led bloc eyes comeback
The opposition bloc is spearheaded by the Indian National Congress, along with allies like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, seeking to regain political ground in Puducherry after its previous electoral performance fell short of forming the government.
Puducherry election result LIVE: NDA looks to retain power
The ruling alliance is led by the All India N.R. Congress under Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party as a key partner. The coalition is aiming to retain control of the Assembly amid strong competition from opposition parties.
Puducherry election result LIVE: Results to be announced today
Results for the 2026 Puducherry Legislative Assembly election will be announced today, May 4, deciding the political future of the Union Territory. The outcome will determine whether the ruling alliance continues its tenure or whether the opposition returns to power after a competitive electoral battle.