Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: Only those elected should govern, says Narayanasamy

A floor test will take place in the Puducherry legislative assembly on Monday as the Congress-led coalition government has lost six MLAs since January, including two on Feb 21. In all, the ruling coalition has lost seven MLAs since last July (six Congress, one DMK). The Congress' strength in the 33-member assembly is down to 9, including the Speaker, while that of the ruling alliance is at 12. Ally DMK, one of whose MLAs quit on Feb 21, is at two while one independent lawmaker supports the government.

CM V Narayanasamy of the Congress faces a challenging task as the Opposition now has fourteen members in the House, where the effective strength has now come down to 26, with fourteen becoming the majority mark. Of the five Congress MLAs who have resigned since January, two were ministers, one of whom joined the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Total two Congress lawmakers have joined the BJP, both of whom quit last month. The Union territory of Puducherry is likely to go to polls in April/May.