Home / India News / Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: Only those elected should govern, says Narayanasamy
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (right) at legislative assembly (ANI)
Live

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: Only those elected should govern, says Narayanasamy

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: New L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan last week ordered floor test for Feb 22, by 5pm.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:07 AM IST

A floor test will take place in the Puducherry legislative assembly on Monday as the Congress-led coalition government has lost six MLAs since January, including two on Feb 21. In all, the ruling coalition has lost seven MLAs since last July (six Congress, one DMK). The Congress' strength in the 33-member assembly is down to 9, including the Speaker, while that of the ruling alliance is at 12. Ally DMK, one of whose MLAs quit on Feb 21, is at two while one independent lawmaker supports the government.

CM V Narayanasamy of the Congress faces a challenging task as the Opposition now has fourteen members in the House, where the effective strength has now come down to 26, with fourteen becoming the majority mark. Of the five Congress MLAs who have resigned since January, two were ministers, one of whom joined the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Total two Congress lawmakers have joined the BJP, both of whom quit last month. The Union territory of Puducherry is likely to go to polls in April/May.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 22, 2021 11:07 AM IST

    Where is black money, asks CM Narayanasamy

    Centre during election said if we come to power, we will bring back black money and give 15 lakh in bank accounts. Where is the black money?: V Narayanasamy

  • FEB 22, 2021 11:03 AM IST

    Puducherry likely to go to polls in April/May

    The legislative assembly elections are likely to take place in Puducherry in April/May. The Congress-led coalition was victorious in the previous elections, in 2016.

  • FEB 22, 2021 11:00 AM IST

    BJP 'forcibly' trying to implement Hindi, alleges Narayanasamy

    In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, we follow the two language system (Tamil and English) but BJP is trying forcibly to implement Hindi: V Narayanasamy, as per ANI.

  • FEB 22, 2021 10:34 AM IST

    Late Sushma Swaraj said we deserve statehood: Narayansamy

    When late former Union minister Sushma Swaraj visited Puducherry, she said that Puducherry deserves statehood, instead of just being a Union territory.

  • FEB 22, 2021 10:29 AM IST

    Worked for people despite being 'stifled,' says Narayanasamy

    PM Modi and former L-G Kiran Bedi 'stifled' us, yet we were able to work for the welfare of the people. Those elected by people must govern: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

  • FEB 22, 2021 10:24 AM IST

    Giving small farmers more than what PM Modi is giving: Narayanasamy

    For farmers, we had waived of cooperative farm loans when we formed the government. For small farmers PM Modi is giving 6000. We are giving 37,500. Worked with MLAs on ground during Covid-19.

  • FEB 22, 2021 10:21 AM IST

    Ahead of floor test, CM Narayanasamy addresses assembly

    CM V Narayanasamy, facing possible loss of power, speaks in legislative assembly ahead of floor test. Speaks on his government's achievements and challenges during his tenure.

  • FEB 22, 2021 10:13 AM IST

    New L-G Soundararajan on Feb 18 ordered floor test

    Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan, who was given additional charge of Puducherry L-G, on Feb 18 ordered floor test for Feb 22, within hours of her swearing-in.

  • FEB 22, 2021 09:57 AM IST

    CM Narayansamy arrives ahead of floor test in assembly

    CM V Narayanasamy arrives in legislative assembly ahead of the floor test. Proceedings in House to commence shortly.

  • FEB 22, 2021 09:51 AM IST

    I support govt, says independent MLA Ramachandran

    I am supporting the existing government. I don't want to change my opinion. I think the existing minister will not have majority support in the assembly: V Ramachandran, Independent MLA

  • FEB 22, 2021 09:37 AM IST

    CM Narayanasamy leaves for legislative assembly

    CM V Narayanasamy leaves for the legislative assembly from his residence. The ruling coalition's strength in the House is down to 12. Congress has nine MLAs, DMK two while one independent MLA supports the govt.

  • FEB 22, 2021 09:20 AM IST

    Puducherry floor test today

    CM V Narayanasamy of the Congress will face a floor test in the Puducherry legislative assembly on Monday. He has time till 5pm on the day to prove majority on the floor of the House.

