Puducherry government launches helpline to assist fishermen

The Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare in Puducherry has launched a helpline to help fishermen contact the department to find solutions to their grievances.

Secretary to the department Purva Garg told newsmen Thursday that fishermen could contact the helpline number (0413-2227289) to know details of various schemes available to them, incentives and financial succour and welfare schemes.

Garg said the fishermen could also get details of the status of their applications for relief.

"We want to help fishermen who are the beneficiaries of various Central and territorial government sponsored schemes," she said.

She further said transponders would be supplied to fishermen at subsidised rate which would help them pass on information to boat owners or to the department whenever they faced hardships during their fishing operations.

"The fishermen can contact the department or their boat owners during cyclones or other critical situations," the Secretary said.

The cost of each transponder is ₹15,000 and the government would provide ₹5,000 as subsidy.

Fishermen would have to incur only ₹10,000 as their contribution to get the transponder.

She also detailed various centrally sponsored schemes for fishermen involving an investment of ₹34.85 crore.

