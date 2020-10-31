‘Silently endured all allegations, truth is out now’: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the truth behind the Pulwama terror attack has been revealed after claims made in Pakistan’s parliament, referring to the comments made by a minister of the neighbouring country about the incident in which 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed last year.

“The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. I steered clear of all controversies and silently endured all allegations as I knew that these people were looking for political gain even in the attack,” he said during his address on the second day of his two-day visit to Gujarat.

“However, after the neighbouring country accepted responsibility for the attack in its parliament, the true nature of the people who resorted to ugly politics during our difficult time has been uncovered. I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation,” PM said.

He also pointed out that these parties were aiding anti-India powers in achieving their goals and encouraging them. “These parties are pawns of anti-India elements,” he said. “These people won’t do any good for the country or their party,” he added.

“We have to remember that only when we do good to others, does good return to us. We all should work towards making India strong, independent and self-reliant, just like Sardar Patel envisioned ,” PM Modi said.

Before this, Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Patel’s birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia.