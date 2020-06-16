e-paper
Home / Pune News / ASI of Pune Police's special branch dies due to Covid-19

ASI of Pune Police’s special branch dies due to Covid-19

The ASI’s family members are under quarantine after he tested Covid-19 positive about two weeks ago.

pune Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:38 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
The 56-year-old official is the third Pune Police personnel to succumb to coronavirus.
The 56-year-old official is the third Pune Police personnel to succumb to coronavirus.(PTI image)
         

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Pune Police’s special branch died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a private hospital at Hadapsar on Monday night.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The ASI (56) was diabetic and is the third Pune Police personnel to have died of the viral infection since the outbreak.

His family members are under quarantine after he tested Covid-19 positive about two weeks ago.

Earlier, an ASI (57) from Faraskhana police station and a traffic constable (43) had succumbed to Covid-19 on May 4 and May 21, respectively.

