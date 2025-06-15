Pune bridge collapse: 2 dead, several swept away in Indrayani river mishap | What we know so far

At least two people died as an old iron bridge over the Indrayani river in Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon, sweeping several people into the water and triggering a major rescue operation, authorities said. People stand near an iron bridge over the Indrayani river after it collapsed, in Pune district, Maharashtra. Some people are feared to have been swept away after the collapse.(PTI)

At least two people have died and several others are feared swept away after an old iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Pune’s Kundmala area on Sunday afternoon. According to officials, 32 people sustained injuries in the incident. Of them, six are in serious condition and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are on the scene as efforts continue to locate those missing in the river. Authorities fear that the toll may rise as search operations progress. Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on ‘X’: “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, two people have died in this incident.” He added that he is in constant touch with rescue teams and authorities. “The iron bridge over the Indrayani River is 30 years old. Around 100 people were present on the bridge. Some fell off but managed to reach the shore,” Sunil Shelke, MLA from Maval said, The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police confirmed that about 10 to 15 people were feared trapped and that five to six individuals had already been rescued. Rescue teams from Talegaon Dabhade police station were the first to reach the spot, followed by two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who are currently conducting rescue operations. NCP leader Supriya Sule reacted to the tragic incident, calling it “very unfortunate.” She said, “It is feared that some citizens on the bridge may have been swept away. I pray to God that all these citizens are safe. I have spoken to the District Collector, Pune regarding this incident and he is sending all necessary help.” The collapsed bridge was located close to an old dam on the Indrayani river—a location known for its high tourist footfall. The structure is believed to have been under strain due to age and the seasonal increase in water levels. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad (Zone 2, Pimpri-Chinchwad) said that six to seven people have sustained injuries in the bridge collapse and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. "An old iron bridge near the lake and waterfall collapsed between 3:30 and 4:30 PM. As per initial information, two people have lost their lives, and 6–7 others have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The NDRF team has arrived and is carrying out rescue operations..." Gaikwad told news agency PTI.

The rescue operation is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.