Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million, out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths reported, and 205 are active cases.

Pune rural reported seven new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 425,571, and the death toll stood at 7,203.

Pune city reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,327, and the death toll went up to 9,713 as two more deaths were reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,475, and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till Sunday, Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, has registered a total of 17.97 million doses. Out of which 9.72 million are first doses, 7.90 million are second doses and 3,42,450 were precautionary doses. A total of 61 sites saw vaccination out of which 16 were government centres and 45 were private.