Pune: Domestic flights resume; 34 flights to operate this week

Updated: May 25, 2020 15:00 IST

Pune: Domestic flight operations resumed at Lohegaon airport on Monday morning since nationwide lockdown restrictions were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Three flights took off in the morning and another two landed. “Two flights, carrying 158 passengers on board, arrived and another three departed with 372 passengers,” said an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Altogether 34 flights will operate this week, including seven daily. The flight destinations include Delhi, Chennai, Cochin, Belgaum, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

“All the necessary safety arrangements for the passengers have been done at the airport in coordination with the Pune district administration. Passengers have to comply with three parametres before boarding a flight. There must be a green mark on the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile phones, not running a fever and always wearing face masks,” said Kuldeep Singh, director, Pune airport.

Ride-hailing private cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola are not available at the airport because of the prevailing lockdown restrictions in Pune, a red zone. Passengers have been urged to travel to and from the airport by their own vehicles. There is limited parking space at the airport in a bid to maintain social distancing norms.

All passengers, who arrived in Pune, were stamped in their hands and advised 14-day isolation at home.

The AAI authorities will regularly update the flight schedule for passengers’ convenience.