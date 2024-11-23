Pune election results LIVE: Votes to be counted across 21 constituencies
Pune election results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for all of the 21 assembly constituencies in the Pune district of Maharashtra today. Some of the seats are Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Daund, Indrapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Maval, Pimpri, Chinchwad. Others such as Bhosari, Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasbapeth also fall within Pune. The results of all 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Assembly will be out today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly....Read More
Ajit Pawar is contesting elections from Baramati while former BJP State President Chandrakant Patil in contention from Kothrud. Eyes will also be on Chinchwad where BJP replaced their sitting MLA with Shankar Jagtap getting the nod.
The battle lines in the state have been redrawn completely since the last assembly elections. Shiv Sena exited the NDA to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019.
The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar.
Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Pune and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.
Pune election results LIVE: Can Ajit Pawar recreate 2019 success in Baramati?
Pune election results LIVE 2024: In the 2019 assembly elections, Ajit Pawar won the Baramati seat with 85 per cent of the vote share and a vote margin of more than 1 lakh 65 thousand votes.
In the 2024 elections he faces Yugendra Pawar of the NCP-SP as he tries to get a second term in the family seat. This marks the first assembly election since the split of the NCP into two factions
Pune election results live: Security measures increased in Koregaon Park in Pune
Pune election results live: As counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am, security has been beefed up in Koregaon park, Pune as well as other areas in the district.
Pune has a total of 21 constituencies whose fate will be decided today. Voting in all constituencies concluded on November 20.
Pune election results live: Security tightened in Baramati ahead of vote counting
Pune election results live: Security arrangements have been increased in Baramati, Pune for the counting of votes that will begin at 8 am.
The Baramati district sees a head-to-head battle between the two NCP factions, fielding Ajit Pawar (NCP) and Yugendra Pawar (NCP-SP).
Pune election results live: Counting of votes in 21 constituencies in Pune district
