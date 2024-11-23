Pune election results LIVE: Votes to be counted across 21 constituencies

Pune election results live: The battle between the two alliances comes to a head in the Baramati constituency of Pune

Pune election results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for all of the 21 assembly constituencies in the Pune district of Maharashtra today. Some of the seats are Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Daund, Indrapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Maval, Pimpri, Chinchwad. Others such as Bhosari, Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasbapeth also fall within Pune. The results of all 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Assembly will be out today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly....Read More

Ajit Pawar is contesting elections from Baramati while former BJP State President Chandrakant Patil in contention from Kothrud. Eyes will also be on Chinchwad where BJP replaced their sitting MLA with Shankar Jagtap getting the nod.

The battle lines in the state have been redrawn completely since the last assembly elections. Shiv Sena exited the NDA to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019.

The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar.

Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Pune and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.