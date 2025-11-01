Pune man responds to 'make me pregnant' ad online, loses ₹11 lakh

A man in Pune reportedly lost ₹11 lakh after he responded to an online advertisement. The ad, which read, "Looking for a man who can make me pregnant," quickly caught his attention, and before he realised he was being conned, the man was already out of ₹11 lakh. After the man responded to the online ad, a woman sent him a video asking him to impregnate her. (Pixabay/Representative)

According to an NDTV report, the man was asked to pay charges such as initial fees, membership fees, privacy fees once he responded to the advertisement. He was told that the “work” would remain incomplete unless the payments were made, a trap he fell for.

After the multiple online transfers, the man reportedly stopped receiving any communication from those behind the ad, which is when he realised he had been cheated.

An investigation is underway to identify the person behind the scam, and authorities have cautioned the public not to respond to such advertisements.

“Citizens should avoid responding to suspicious online advertisements or offers. If anyone demands large sums of money online for personal work, they must report it immediately to the police,” India Today quoted a senior cop as saying.

The publication reported that after the man responded to the online ad, a woman sent him a video asking him to impregnate her.

The case is reminiscent of a cyber fraud that emerged in Bihar earlier this year, in which cyber fraudsters duped men by promising them lakhs for impregnating childless women.

A police investigation in Bihar's Nawada district led to three arrests in January, and the accused were suspected to be part of a bigger gang that extorts money from unsuspecting men.

An 'All India Pregnant Job Service' website was used to trap the men, who were offered money up to ₹10 lakh to impregnate a woman, and ₹50,000 even if they failed.

The men who responded to such advertisements were asked to provide identification details such as PAN and Aadhar, and were fraudulently made to pay huge sums in the name of hotel bookings and registration, police had said.