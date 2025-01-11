' 10 lakh for impregnating women': New cyber fraud emerges in Bihar; 3 arrested

The Bihar Police on Saturday arrested three cyber fraudsters for duping men by promising them ₹10 lakh for impregnating childless women. The police said the accused would post advertisements on social media platforms, offering large sums of money in exchange for making childless women pregnant. (Representational)

The accused have been identified as Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar and Rahul Kumar. They are suspected to be part of a bigger gang that extorts money from unsuspecting men by luring them with such promises.

Nawada DSP (Headquarters) Imran Parwej told PTI that they were allegedly running the racket from Kauara village.

"Acting on a complaint received by the Cyber police station, a trap was laid and three persons – Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar and Rahul Kumar – were arrested on the charges of luring young men by promising them a hefty sum as customer fees for impregnating childless women. They were running this racket from Kauara village under the jurisdiction of the Nadriganj police station," he said.

Revealing their modus operandi, the police said the accused would post advertisements on social media platforms, offering large sums of money in exchange for making childless women pregnant.

They were also running a website to lure their victims. The men were promised ₹50000 even if they failed to impregnate women. They would first demand Aadhaar card from their victims and later ask them for registration fee.

"They were running an 'All India Pregnant Job Service' website, through which they lured prospective customers. They used to offer people ₹5-10 lakh in exchange for making women pregnant. Even in case of failure, customers were promised ₹50,000," the DSP said.

They would also blackmail such young men for money.

"Initially, they used to collect PAN and Aadhaar card details of the trapped people (prospective customers). Later, they used to collect money from the people in the name of registration and booking hotels," he added.

The police are investigating the matter.

BSF officers duped of ₹ 70 lakh by 'digital arrest' fraudsters

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old inspector posted at the BSF in Madhya Pradesh was duped of more than ₹70 lakh after being subjected to a 'digital arrest' for nearly a month, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the victim lodged a complaint that he was defrauded of ₹70,29,990 by some unknown persons who posed as officers of the cyber crime wing, and threatened both him and his family with arrest.

With inputs from PTI, ANI