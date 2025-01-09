‘Exaggerated too much’: Internet questions Ankush Bahuguna over 40-hour digital arrest claim, influencer responds

Popular influencer Ankush Bahuguna’s recent encounter with digital scammers has sparked widespread skepticism online. In a detailed Instagram post, Bahuguna shared how he was allegedly “hypnotized” and isolated for 40 hours while being coerced into a financial transaction. However, as details of the incident emerged, many internet users began questioning the authenticity of his account, leaving the story under scrutiny. Ankush Bahuguna revealed on Instagram that he recently fell victim to a digital arrest scam, being held hostage for nearly 40 hours.(Instagram/@AnkushBahuguna)

In his Instagram video, Bahuguna explained that the incident began with an automated call claiming that his package had been cancelled. Intrigued, he pressed “zero” to connect with customer support—something he now calls “the biggest mistake of his life.” The scam escalated when a person posing as a representative accused him of being linked to a package with illegal substances, further claiming that an arrest warrant had been issued in his name. Over the next 40 hours, Bahuguna said he was subjected to continuous video calls, leaving him isolated from friends and family. The influencer claimed he lost both money and mental peace in the process.

However, not everyone is convinced by this account. A Reddit user recently raised questions about the plausibility of Bahuguna’s claims, picking apart his story point by point. The post read, “He said ‘apko detain krlengay, and they will [assault] you.’ Who in the world buys such nonsense from an official person?” The user further questioned why Bahuguna didn’t take simpler steps like hiding screenshots or sending evidence to trusted friends.

Pointing out potential exaggerations, the post added, “Every day, there’s one or another reel of drugs being confiscated at the airport. Ye national issue kaise bangya? Moreover, how did his family face a life threat?” The user argued that Bahuguna might have blown the situation out of proportion, citing inconsistencies such as the alleged timeline of events.

One of the most glaring critiques was directed at the lack of immediate action from Bahuguna’s friends. “One of his friends asked him if he was being held hostage, but this friend didn’t care enough to involve family or the police in this situation?” The post also raised suspicions about how scammers allegedly managed to keep Bahuguna compliant for 40 hours without raising red flags among those close to him.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Redditor speculated that the scam likely lasted only a couple of hours, with Bahuguna allegedly exaggerating the incident for engagement. “In a nutshell, I think iske sath 2-3 ghante ka scam hua, which he exaggerated for some account engagement,” the user concluded.

Take a look at the post:

Many users flocked to the comments section, echoing the skepticism.

A user added, “I just saw a video where a Engineer was detained in the similar way but he msgd his friend that he has been under digital arrest( we all know one can msg while being on a vid2o call and other person wont even come to know.) His friend contacted Police and Cyber Crime a A. Commissioner traced his location and reached and took the phone from him and told scammer abhi mujhe Bata I'm from police lol. Scammer disconnected the call. So if a guy from a tier 3 city can do this how come he fall for this trap and moreover why he didn't reach out somebody to check?”

Another noted, "Good questions. Also, he is a "social media influencer" .. he is supposed to know what kind of Cyber scams are going on more than anyone else.."

Ankush Bahuguna responds

Ankush Bahuguna issued a detailed explanation on Instagram, addressing the skepticism and trolling he received after sharing his experience of being scammed and isolated for 40 hours. He expressed his disappointment over the reactions, stating, “When you get scammed, you’re already dealing with crippling guilt, shame, embarrassment. The last thing one would want is more shame, judgement, trolling. It’s because of reactions like these that people who get scammed don’t ever share their stories publicly.” Bahuguna clarified that his intention was to spread awareness and help others avoid falling prey to similar scams. “To even think that this could be done for ‘attention’ says more about you than me. Nobody wants this kind of attention,” he wrote.

Defending his vulnerability, he emphasized that anyone can be a victim of such scams, regardless of intelligence or awareness. “Me being a public figure who is on social media all the time doesn’t make me any less susceptible to scams,” he added. Calling out the mockery, Bahuguna stated, “You’re trolling me today, but the same could happen to you or your family tomorrow. There are still many who don’t know about the scam, and if my video managed to alert even some of them, that’s what counts.” He also addressed the stigma surrounding scam victims, saying, “If you weren’t such assholes, maybe people around you would also feel comfortable sharing their experiences with you, and you’d know how real this all is.” Bahuguna concluded by urging people to stop shaming and instead foster a safer space for others to share their experiences.