Pune police reveals why IIT engineer killed his 3-year-old son

The Pune Police has said that the IIT Bangalore passout, who confessed to killing his 3-year-old son, was suspicious of his wife’s character. The police also added that there were frequent arguments between them. Police officers stand at the crime scene next to markings of the gunshots where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2024.(REUTERS)

According to the police, the accused, Madhav Teketi, worked as an engineer at a multinational company and lived in Chandannagar with his wife, Swaroopa Teketi, also an engineer, and their son Himmat.

The incident came to light on Thursday when Swaroopa filed a complaint at the Chandannagar Police Station, stating that her son had gone missing around 12:30 pm while he was with Madhav.

A case was registered by the Pune Police under section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the police and a probe was launched.

During the probe, CCTV footage revealed that Madhav had left their residential complex with Himmat. He, however, returned alone.

Further investigation into the case by the police revealed that Madhav had purchased a knife and a blade from a local shop.

Sima Dhakane, senior police inspector at Chandannagar police station in the city, said that when the police questioned the accused initially, he was under the influence of alcohol. According to the police, Madhav Teketi also misled the police during questioning.

“When police questioned the accused, he was under the influence of alcohol and was misleading the police,’’ Dhakane said.

However, following technical analysis and sustained interrogation of the accused, he admitted to the crime.

Following the confession, the engineer was booked under Section 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the police.