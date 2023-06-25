First cargo train dispatched from Pune

PUNE The first cargo special train from Khadki station in Pune division was dispatched to Sankarel-Howrah on Thursday (June 21), said officials. The Business Development Unit (BDU) established by the commercial and operations department of the Pune railway division has taken joint operations to increase the revenue of railways. The train consists of 14 VPU coaches with 90% white goods including electronic items like AC, fridge, TV etc. with a total weight of 322 tonnes and this has earned the railway more than ₹ 15 lakhs. (HT PHOTO)

There is a large industrial area around the Pune railway division but several parcels were sent by rail from Pune which were sent by VPU coach (motor cum parcel van coach) to the train going to the destination.

“Due to the efforts of the BDU team, goods which were earlier sent by road have been diverted to the railway route. Seven to eight parcel rakes are expected to be loaded on the Pune railway division and this could generate a revenue of ₹1-1.2 crore per month. With the proactive efforts of the BDU team formed under the guidance of divisional railway manager Indu Dubey and the features of economical rates, safe operation etc. the division has been successful in getting new business,” said Ramdas Bhise, Pune railway division spokesperson.

In a bid to increase the revenue of the railways, the Pune railway division set up BDUs in November 2020. These BDUs take steps to boost the freight and parcel loading of railways.