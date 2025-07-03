Pune rape case: Fake delivery agent asked woman for a pen, entered home when she turned to get it, say police

A man posing as a delivery agent asked the woman for a pen, entered inside when she turned around to get it, and then raped her, the Pune Police has revealed in the shocking rape case from Maharashtra's Pune. The 22-year-old woman's rape in Pune has sparked a criticism(PTI file photo)

A 22-year-old IT professional was allegedly raped in Pune's Kondhwa area, by a man posing as a courier delivery executive. He entered her housing society at around 7:30 pm when she was alone.

Cops have now revealed how the accused managed to enter her house. "He asked for a pen to sign (a document) and as she turned back, he came inside the house and latched the door and raped her," Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde told news agency PTI.

'I will come again'

Not only did the accused allegedly rape the woman, he also took a selfie with her, and left a message on her phone threatening to leak her photos if she spoke to anyone about the incident.

According to news agency PTI, he also left a "I will come again" warning before he left.

“The woman's brother had gone out for work. The accused knocked on the door claiming to be delivering a courier and managed to enter the flat,” a senior police officer earlier told reporters.

Police said that forensic and crime branch teams visited the crime scene, and all possible angles are being probed. CCTV footage from the society and technical data will also be under scanner.

Cops had earlier said that the woman was left unconscious. Police said forensic experts are now trying to determine which kind of substance was used to render her unconscious.

A police case has been registered under sections 64 (punishment for rape), 77 (voyeurism) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police have formed teams for further investigation.

Outage over Pune rape

The 22-year-old woman's rape in Pune has sparked a criticism of law and order in the area, with the Opposition in Maharashtra attacking the state government.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole also raised questions on the state of women's safety in Pune. "Such incidents have become a regular occurrence in Pune. Women are not safe here. The reason is clear, Police DG Rashmi Shukla works for the BJP. She was given an extension because she is a BJP loyalist," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam said that a probe was underway, and that CCTV footage from outside the society will be investigated.

"Work is being done to recover the CCTV footage from outside the society. The guilty person will be caught soon and punished," he said.