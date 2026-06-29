Bhimrao Kamble, convicted for 3-year-old's rape-murder in Pune's Nasrapur, to be ‘hanged till death’

A sessions court in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday pronounced capital punishment for Bhimrao Kamble, who was convicted last week for the rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur.

Accused Bhimrao Kamble had lured the 3-year-old on the promise of snacks and a newborn calf. (Representative image/Reuters)

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In its ruling, the court of Special Judge SR Salunkhe, observed that the case falls under rarest of the rare category and therefore convict to be “hanged till death”.

Last week, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court had convicted the 65-year-old for the rape and murder of the girl child, holding that the prosecution had established an "unbroken chain of circumstantial and forensic evidence" proving his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The prosecution has argued that the case falls within the "rarest of rare" category and warrants capital punishment, citing the extreme police brutality and inhuman nature of the crime.

Despite the conviction, Kamble maintained that he had not committed the offence. "The accused showed no signs of repentance or potential for reformation. The only appropriate sentence is death," the court had observed, before reserving the sentencing order for June 29.

What happened on May 1

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{{^usCountry}} The three-and-a-half-year-old girl was visiting her grandmother's house during summer vacation in Nasrapur when Kamble allegedly lured her away on May 1, between 3 pm and 4 pm. He promised her snacks and a newborn calf, and then took her to a shed near a cattle barn, where he sexually assaulted her and murdered her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three-and-a-half-year-old girl was visiting her grandmother's house during summer vacation in Nasrapur when Kamble allegedly lured her away on May 1, between 3 pm and 4 pm. He promised her snacks and a newborn calf, and then took her to a shed near a cattle barn, where he sexually assaulted her and murdered her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident triggered massive public outrage, with people taking to the streets to protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident triggered massive public outrage, with people taking to the streets to protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Within 15 days of the crime, Pune Rural police filed a chargesheet. The case was also sent to a fast-track trial, during which special prosecutor Ajay Misar examined 55 witnesses, including forensic experts, investigating officers, family members, and child witnesses who identified the accused during a test identification parade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within 15 days of the crime, Pune Rural police filed a chargesheet. The case was also sent to a fast-track trial, during which special prosecutor Ajay Misar examined 55 witnesses, including forensic experts, investigating officers, family members, and child witnesses who identified the accused during a test identification parade. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Misar cited 12 Supreme Court judgments to argue that the matter qualified as a "rarest of rare" case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Misar cited 12 Supreme Court judgments to argue that the matter qualified as a "rarest of rare" case. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution said the evidence demonstrated the victim's young age and the prolonged nature of the assault. Misar cited autopsy reports to inform that 18 injuries on the child's body were recorded.

The Pune court accepted the prosecution's CCTV footage, DNA evidence, medical findings, potency test, and mental fitness assessment as properly proved.

Misar, while seeking the death penalty for Kamble, also highlighted the 65-year-old's alleged criminal history, stating that he had previously been involved in offences concerning a 62-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and an animal.

Following the conviction, Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe thanked the judiciary for the swift trial. She said the state government had treated the matter with utmost seriousness from the outset and stressed that brutal crimes against minor girls should attract the maximum punishment prescribed by law.

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