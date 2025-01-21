Pune records 22 suspected cases of rare Guillain-Barré syndrome. What is it?

As many as 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, have been reported in Pune, PTI reported, citing civic officials. The development has prompted civic authorities to conduct a detailed survey of patients.(Image for represenation/HT Photo)

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms like severe weakness in the limbs.

The samples of those affected have been sent to ICMR-NIV for testing by the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) health department. Officials said that most of these cases were detected in the Sinhgad Road area of the city.

Most suspected patients are in the age group of 12 to 30 years, with only one case involving a 59-year-old patient who is currently undergoing treatment.

‘No need for panic,’ says doctor



Dr Nina Borade, chief of the civic health department, said that the suspected cases of GBS were reported at three to four hospitals in the city, reported PTI.

"Reports of suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome cases have surfaced in the last two days. We have initiated a detailed probe and constituted an expert panel. We have also sent samples of these suspected cases to ICMR-NIV for further investigation," she said.

The doctor further explained that bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS, as they weaken patients' immunity.

"It is prevalent in both pediatric and young age groups. However, GBS will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic," she said, adding that with treatment, most people recover fully from the condition, reported PTI.

"We have constituted a committee of experts, including scientists from NIV and epidemiologists. A detailed surveillance of the patients will be conducted. There is no need for panic as of now," she added.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome



According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in the United, the symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome includes:

Weakness

Sensation changes

Difficulty with eye muscles and vision

Difficulty swallowing, speaking, or chewing

Pricking or pins and needles in the hands and feet

Pain that can be severe, particularly at night

Coordination problems and unsteadiness

Abnormal heart rate or blood pressure

Problems with digestion and/or bladder control

(Inputs from PTI)