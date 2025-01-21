SPPU to open book review portal for public soon

The book review portal “brlibrary.unipune.ac.in” of Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Jayakar Knowledge Resource Centre will soon be open for public. The book review portal “brlibrary.unipune.ac.in” of Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Jayakar Knowledge Resource Centre will soon be open for public. (HT PHOTO)

Presently accessible to professors, students and librarians to review and write about books, the decision to extend the online facility to citizens was taken at the “Maharashtra’s Reading Initiative” review meet held at the varsity campus on Saturday.

Jyoti Bhakare, registrar, SPPU chaired the meeting attended by Sanjay Desale, director, Jayakar Knowledge Resource Centre and principals of affiliated institutions.

“Committees of librarians involved in the project have been set up. Colleges affiliated with the university can guide students and faculty to give book reviews based on the format provided on the portal, which can be uploaded by the librarians,” said Bhakare.

Technical and training committee comprising Nagesh Londhe, Priyanka Wadekar, Rajani Meshram, technical assistant Vrushali Khilari and Jaykar library staff provided training to librarians. The process of uploading book reviews will involve 25 librarians from affiliated colleges, along with around 80 book review coordinators.

“SPPU, Jaykar Knowledge Resource Centre and affiliated college librarians have undertaken the voluntary project to collect book reviews accessible to public free of cost,” said Bhakare.