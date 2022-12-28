Punjab: 3 aides of gangster Landa arrested, RPG seized

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a “sub-module” of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa with the arrest of three persons and recovery of a loaded rocket propelled grenade (RPG) and rocket launcher from the banks of Beas river.

The development comes against the backdrop of investigation into the December 9 RPG attack on a police station in Tarn Taran district earlier this month. Police said Landa was the mastermind behind the attack.

In a statement, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the “sub-module” was handled by one Yadwinder Singh from Philippines on Landa’s instructions.

“With the recovery of a ready-to-use fresh RPG, Punjab Police have successfully thwarted another possible terrorist attack aimed at disturbing the peace and harmony in the state,” Yadav said.

The RPG attack at Sarhali police station on Amritsar-Bathinda national highway on December 9 was the second such incident in the state in the last seven months. In May, a similar attack, which police said was also carried out by Landa, hit the state police’s intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali, sparking concerns about deteriorating law and order.

Seven people, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested people were identified as Kulbir Singh, Hira Singh, and Davinder Singh – all residents of the village Chambal Kalan in Tarn Taran.

Providing details of the operation, Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said police set up checkpoints at a bridge in Billianwala and arrested two bike-borne people – Kabir Singh and Hira Singh – in connection with the RPG attack.

During the course of investigation, the accused revealed that they had provided a loaded RPG on the day of the attack on Sirhali police station on the instructions of Yadwinder Singh who is presently residing in Manila.

Yadwinder also sent a tutorial video to the arrested juveniles on how to launch an RPG, the SSP said.

“Upon further interrogation, the accused said they buried another RPG and a rocket launcher, along with another accused Davinder Singh, on Yadwinder’s instructions on the banks of the Beas river in Keedian village,” he added.

After Davinder was arrested, he revealed a conspiracy to carry out another terror attack in the state on the instructions of Landa and Yadwinder, the officer said.

Police have nominated Yadwinder as an accused in the case.

They have also called in army authorities and forensic teams to examine the RPG and rocket launcher.