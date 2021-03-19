Home / India News / Punjab adds more districts to night curfew as Covid-19 spreads; schools, colleges shut till March 31
Punjab adds more districts to night curfew as Covid-19 spreads; schools, colleges shut till March 31

The authorities also decided to close schools and colleges. Only medical colleges will remain open, according to the measures announced by the Punjab government.
Patiala reported 110 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and is one among the most affected districts in Punjab with 18,087 total cases reported.(HT Photo)

To contain the rising Covid-19 spread, authorities in Punjab extended the night curfew to 11 more districts where cases are rising, news agency ANI reported. The curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 6am. The authorities also decided to close schools and colleges. Only medical colleges will remain open, according to the measures announced by the Punjab government.

