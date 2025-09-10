Hoshiarpur , A five-year-old boy abducted a day ago while playing outside his house here was found dead at a cremation ground in the city's Pur Hiran locality on Wednesday, police said. Punjab: Boy, 5, found dead at cremation ground day after kidnap in Hoshiarpur

Talking to reporters at the cremation ground, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik described the killing as a "tragic and unfortunate incident."

The SSP said police launched a search after receiving information around 6 pm on Tuesday that a boy had gone missing. CCTV footage showed a man on a scooter carrying him on the front seat.

"The scooter was traced to a godown in the Subzi Mandi belonging to one Balram. There, police found that a labourer working at the godown was involved. He was rounded up late at night for interrogation. He was heavily intoxicated at the time," Malik said.

Police identified the suspect as a migrant labourer, Manke Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh currently living in the Subzi Mandi area, and described him as an alcoholic.

Despite overnight questioning, Yadav did not give clear answers, the SSP said, leading police to launch a district-wide search, covering railway stations, and bus stands.

On Wednesday morning, the hunt led police to a cremation ground in Pur Hiran, where they found the boy's body.

Malik vowed a fast pace investigation into the murder.

He also said the motive behind the killing is under investigation.

A preliminary probe revealed that the boy was playing in the street outside his house when a person approached him and engaged him in conversation.

"What exactly the accused told the boy is under investigation," Malik said.

Forensic and medical reports will shed more light into what transpired after the abduction, he said, adding, involvement of more people was also being investigated.

Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said, "A case under relevant sections has been registered and police will ensure the accused gets maximum punishment."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.