Punjab cabinet nod to distribution of free smart phones to students

In partial fulfilment of the Congress’ much-hyped promise of providing free smart phones to youth in Punjab, the state cabinet approved modalities for the distribution of the gadget in a phase-wise manner on Wednesday. “Only students of government educational institutions would be covered in the first phase,” said a government spokesperson after the cabinet meeting. Gradually, students of other schools, colleges and technical institutions would be covered.

Sources added that the first batch of phones is expected to be distributed in March with Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation having floated the tenders. The phones will have a touch screen, camera and applications to access social media etc. In addition, one-time bundled 12 GB data and 600 local minutes talk-time (voice) with one-year validity would also be provided.

Students would be required to submit a self-certification stating that they do not already have a smart phone.

In its budget for 2017-18, the government had announced a scheme ‘Mobile Phone to the Youth’. The objective was to provide digital access to the youth and information regarding education, career opportunities, access to skill development and employment opportunities and basic citizen-centric services through government applications, etc.

OTHER MAJOR DECISIONS

Economic offenders Act to be in force

The cabinet also approved republishing of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, which has been approved by Parliament, with a view to attaching and confiscating their properties and assets. A spokesperson with the chief minister’s office said, “The act would empower authorities to attach and confiscate properties and assets of economic offenders, such as loan defaulters who have fled the country.”

Online transfer policy for teachers

The Online Transfer Policy-2019 of the school education department has been approved, ensuring equal opportunity for all employees using the online method for seeking transfers.The new policy would become effective from April 1, 2019. The condition that the teachers would be compulsorily transferred after seven years of service in a particular zone/school has been removed.The earlier condition of having three-year minimum stay at one particular station before a teacher could request a transfer has been now changed to one year. However, for newly-appointed teachers, the minimum stay at one place will be three years.

One-time settlement of non-compoundable building violations up to June 30, 2018

The cabinet also approved One-Time Settlement of non-compoundable violations in the case of unauthorised constructions that have come up in the state up to June 30, 2018, without compromising on fire safety and structural safety standards of buildings. ‘The Punjab One-Time Voluntary Disclosure and Settlement of Violations of the Buildings Ordinance, 2018’ for all buildings constructed in violation of the building bylaws in the municipal areas as per this cut-off date was given nod.

Sub-committee to visit Israel to study water conservation

A sub-committee has been formed to study ways and means to regulate the use of water in the state through conservation and management of water. The issue was taken up for an informal discussion. The sub-committee comprises cabinet ministers Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukh Sarkaria and Razia Sultana.Its brief is to explore and suggest measures to tackle the critical water situation.

“The sub-committee members will visit Israel to study their water conservation model and examine the feasibility of its adoption in Punjab,” a spokesperson said.

The cabinet also entrusted the sub-committee with the task of examining objections expressed by some of the ministers on the scope and functioning of the proposed Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority.

Caption

. HT Photo

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 10:20 IST