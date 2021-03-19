IND USA
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. (Keshav Singh/HT)
india news

Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws

  • What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday threatened to move the Supreme Court if President Ram Nath Kovind did not give assent to the amendment bills that were unanimously passed by the state assembly last year to “negate” the Centre’s contentious farm laws. “We will go to the Supreme Court if the President does not give assent to the state amendment bills,” Singh said while addressing reporters on the completion of four years of his government in the state.

Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. “What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” he said.

capt. amarinder singh farm laws 2020 farmers protest in delhi
Anil Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis who said that CM Uddhav Thackeray recommended Vaze’s reinstatement in the police force. (HT File)
india news

Mumbai top cop shunted to ensure fair probe: Minister

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:32 AM IST
  • “The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency and the state anti-terrorism squad is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Anil Deshmukh said.
Mondelez India said it was yet to receive any formal communication in this regard from the authorities.(REUTERS)
india news

CBI raids in Haryana and Himachal on Mondelez Foods premises

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:24 AM IST
  • The central agency has filed a case against the company, its former executives and several government officials for alleged misrepresentation of facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around Rs.241 crore in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. (Keshav Singh/HT)
india news

Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST
  • What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order. (HT archive)
india news

Patriarchal justice won't do: SC lays down the law

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:04 AM IST
  • The court issued a slew of directives, along with a checklist for judges, to eliminate social bias from entering judicial reasoning.
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Madhya Pradesh bans movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
In a review meeting held on Thursday evening, the MP chief minister instructed the transport department to stop the movement of all kinds of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra from March 20.
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Bihar assembly clears 5 bills, fake complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who was also in charge of the department, moved the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to restrict proclivity to file fabricated complaints against public servants. As per the bill, false complaints will lead to punitive action, including imprisonment up to three years and fine, against the compliant.
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
india news

Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Three months after four of a family were killed at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, the police have arrested four people in connection with the case
A migrant worker just needs to present his ration card, which is now seeded with the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar, in digitized ration shops to withdraw subsidised foodgrains, a lifeline for 67% of Indians deemed food-insure. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

In relief for migrant workers, ‘one nation, one ration card’ expands to 32 states

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The one nation, one ration card system will come as a boon for migrant workers, who could not access their share of cheap foodgrains when they relocated from their native places for work in cities because the system did not allow for it.
HT Image
india news

Hometown residents laud Tamil Nadu CM on infra, rue lack of jobs

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Salem: Residents of Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Siluvampalayam village fondly recall the man riding his motorcycle around town, sourcing jaggery from sugarcane farmers, and selling it at a market in near-by Erode
HT Image
india news

Number of pedallers on rise in city, but not enough space for cycling

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Bengaluru The cycling community in Bengaluru may be growing but the city has perhaps not fared well in providing cycle-centric infrastructure to its citizens
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin may or may not bring up Menendez’s issues in his meetings in New Delhi.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Austin urged to raise farmers’ stir, Russian S-400 deal on India visit

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Lloyd Austin will reach India on Friday for talks with his counterparts and other officials
The result of a test submitted by a forensic team at the JJ Hospital on Wednesday confirmed the presence of diatoms in Mansukh Hiran’s body. (HT File)
india news

Bizman Hiran’s body had injuries on head, neck, says ATS officer

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:36 AM IST
  • ATS is investigating the death of 48-year-old Thane-based auto spare parts dealer who is linked to an explosives-carrying car that was found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house on February 25.
HT Image
india news

3 states face risk of being next hot spots

By Jamie Mullick and Abhishek Jha
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: With the Covid-19 outbreak in Maharashtra already spiralling to near-record levels in recent days, three states – Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh – appear to face the immediate risk of becoming the next hot spots of the disease, with a high growth rate of cases and rising positivity rates, according to an HT analysis
HT Image
india news

Don’t object to Rhea bail, disagree with some HC observations: NCB to SC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that it did not object to the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case, submitting in the Supreme Court that its objections were to certain observations made by the Bombay high court in its bail order
HT Image
india news

Certificate to incentives, govt gives scrappage policy details

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the details for the country’s long-awaited vehicle scrapping policy in Parliament, explaining that the absence of a fitness certificate will mean an automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15, and that the registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness
