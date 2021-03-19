Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws
- What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday threatened to move the Supreme Court if President Ram Nath Kovind did not give assent to the amendment bills that were unanimously passed by the state assembly last year to “negate” the Centre’s contentious farm laws. “We will go to the Supreme Court if the President does not give assent to the state amendment bills,” Singh said while addressing reporters on the completion of four years of his government in the state.
Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. “What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” he said.
Mumbai top cop shunted to ensure fair probe: Minister
- “The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency and the state anti-terrorism squad is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Anil Deshmukh said.
CBI raids in Haryana and Himachal on Mondelez Foods premises
- The central agency has filed a case against the company, its former executives and several government officials for alleged misrepresentation of facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around Rs.241 crore in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws
- What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
Patriarchal justice won't do: SC lays down the law
- The court issued a slew of directives, along with a checklist for judges, to eliminate social bias from entering judicial reasoning.
Madhya Pradesh bans movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra
Bihar assembly clears 5 bills, fake complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
In relief for migrant workers, ‘one nation, one ration card’ expands to 32 states
Hometown residents laud Tamil Nadu CM on infra, rue lack of jobs
Number of pedallers on rise in city, but not enough space for cycling
Austin urged to raise farmers’ stir, Russian S-400 deal on India visit
Bizman Hiran’s body had injuries on head, neck, says ATS officer
- ATS is investigating the death of 48-year-old Thane-based auto spare parts dealer who is linked to an explosives-carrying car that was found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house on February 25.