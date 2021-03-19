Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday threatened to move the Supreme Court if President Ram Nath Kovind did not give assent to the amendment bills that were unanimously passed by the state assembly last year to “negate” the Centre’s contentious farm laws. “We will go to the Supreme Court if the President does not give assent to the state amendment bills,” Singh said while addressing reporters on the completion of four years of his government in the state.

Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. “What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” he said.