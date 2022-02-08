Home / India News / Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew till Feb 11
Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew till Feb 11

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh was arrested last week in illegal mining case
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey was arrested on February 4.(PTI)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey was arrested on February 4.(PTI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Reported by Gagandeep Jassowal

A local court in Punjab on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh for three more days in the illegal sand mining case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, in an alleged illegal sand mining case on Friday.

The arrest took place days after the central probe agency carried out raids at the premises of Bhupinder Singh along with his business partners. The raids were also carried out across Mohali, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar and Pathankot. The ED had claimed to have seized 10 crore cash and valuables from Bhupinder and his partner Sandeep Kumar from the raids carried out on January 18 and 19. 

The agency alleged that Bhupinder Singh, Kumar, and Kudrat Deep Singh set up a firm named Provider Overseas Consultancy Limited in 2018 with 33.33% stakes each. The firm had a turnover of 18.77 lakh in 2019-2020, according to the audit report available on the website of the Union ministry of corporate affairs.

 

 

 

