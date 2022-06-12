'Punjab crying tears of blood': BJP slams AAP as councillor's son opens fire, kills 1

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday hit out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor's son opened fire killing one and injuring three others. Stating that an innocent person died in the presence of the police, the BJP leader said Punjab is crying tears of blood under Mann's leadership while Mann is counting his achievements in Himachal.

“In Amritsar @AAPPunjab councillor's son opened fire to capture a plot! An innocent person died in the presence of police. More sad is this thing @BhagwantMann is counting his achievements in Himachal tour, but under his rule Punjab is crying tears of blood every day!”, Sirsa tweeted in Hindi.

A 35-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after the son of an AAP woman councillor Charandeep Singh, alias Babba, opened fire over a property dispute at the 100-Feet Road area falling under the B-Division police station in Amritsar city. A video of the incident has gone viral in which a police party is purportedly seen present at the spot when the firing incident happened.

The deceased has been identified as Gurpartap Singh, alias Raja, while the injured are his friends Rishi Chaudhari and Jaspreet Singh, and one labourer - who has not been identified yet.

According to one of the injured victims, they were attacked by the accused in the presence of the police.

As per sources, there was a dispute between the deceased person and Charandeep Singh - whose mother Dalbir Kaur is a sitting councillor. The mother and son duo had joined the AAP under the leadership of Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu in April. Reportedly, the councillor's son was also a close associate of former Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.