Punjab election result live updates: AAP takes early lead in local body polls in Ludiana
Punjab election result live updates: Over 9,000 candidates fought the polls held on December 14 and a voter turnout of 48 per cent was recorded.
Punjab election result live updates: Counting for Punjab's local body polls, including zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections, began on Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements. At 8 am, the counting of ballot papers started at 154 counting centres across the state. The elections were held on December 15 to elect members of 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis....Read More
There were over 9,000 candidates who fought the polls and a voter turnout of 48 per cent was recorded in the daylong election.
The elections saw a multi-party contest with all major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, fighting the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls.
AAP ahead in CM's village Satoj in Block Samiti polls
Aam Aadmi Party is currently ahead in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's village Satoj in Block Samiti elections.
AAP leads in Patiala
Punjab rural body election result live: AAP is leading in 35 zones, while Congress is ahead in 19. Akali Dal is currently leading in 7 zones.
Elaborate security arrangements in place in Patiala, says SSP
Punjab rural body election result live: Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sartaj Singh Chahal, said that elaborate security arrangements had been put in place to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of counting for both Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections.
AAP leads in Zila Parishad, Block Samiti polls in Ludhiana
Punjab rural body election result live: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the frontrunner in both Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections in Ludhiana as counting trends began to take shape on Tuesday.
According to the latest trends, AAP is leading on 10 of the 25 Zila Parishad seats, giving it a narrow edge over the Congress, which is ahead on eight seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is leading on four seats, while Independent candidates are ahead on two seats. One seat remains closely contested.
SAD workers claim denied entry in counting centre
Punjab rural body election result live: In Patiala, Shiromani Akali Dal workers alleged that they were denied entry to a counting centre on the Patiala-Nabha road, reported news agency PTI.
SAD, Congress blame AAP of 'blatant electoral malpractices'
Punjab rural body election result live: On December 14, opposition parties Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal had accused the ruling AAP of indulging in "blatant electoral malpractices" during the polling.
Earlier, they had also targeted the Bhagwant Mann government, accusing it of using the government machinery to prevent their candidates from filing nomination papers and getting those rejected. (PTI)
Video- Counting of votes is underway in Punjab's Moga
Punjab rural body election result live: Counting of votes is underway in Moga for zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections amid tight security.
SAD candidate wins in Baluana village
Punjab rural body election result live: Shiromani Akali Dal's candidate from Baluana village Satvir Kaur clinched victory in the local body polls in Punjab on Wednesday.
Counting for Punjab's Zila parishad, block samiti polls begins
Punjab rural body election result live: Counting for Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections began across Punjab on Wednesday morning in cities including Patiala, Sangrur, Ferozepur, and more amid tight security arrangements.