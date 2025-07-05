New Delhi: Ananaya Jain (17)from Ludhiana in Punjab scored in the 100th percentile in four out of five subjects in this year’s national entrance test for admissions to universities, becoming the only one among the over 10.71 lakh students who took the exam to achieve this mark, the National Testing Agency (NTA ) said on Friday. Punjab girl gets 100 percentile in 4 of 5 subjects in CUET

Announcing the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) results for 2025, NTA said 17 students scored in the 100th percentile in three subjects, 150 in two subjects, and 2,679 in one subject .

Among them is Arjav Jain (17) from east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, who placed second in the test. A student of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir , Arjav said he wants to pursue a degree in economics at Delhi University’s coveted North Campus, preferably at Shri Ram College of Commerce. Purva Singh of Haryana came third.

Top ranker Ananaya who scored 98.8% in her Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) board examinations , said she too wants to study BA (Hons) Economics at Delhi University’s Hindu College or Shri Ram College of Commerce.

“I have a strong interest in economics. It is my favourite subject. DU provides the best student crowd and a rigorous academic environment for this course and hence I want to pursue this course there,” she told HT.

Ananaya missed a perfect five-out-of -five, by placing in the 99.99th percentile for English, even as she scored in the 100th percentile in mathematics, accountancy, economics and business studies.

NTA said 10,71,735 candidates took the exam this year, compared with 11,13,610 candidates last year, though more students registered. The test , in its fourth edition this year, will determine admissions to 239 universities compared to 283 universities in 2024.

In the CUET-UG 2025, candidates chose up tofive subjects from a total of 37, which include 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and a general test. Each subject has a total of 250 marks, with a marking scheme of 5 positive marks for each correct answer and one negative mark for each incorrect answer, based on a multiple-choice question format with 50 questions per subject out of which 40 are to be answered.

The CUET UG 2025 exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 300 cities between May 13 and June 4. NTA dropped a total of 28 questions across all subjects and sessions from the final revised answer key released on Friday, following the review of objections raised by candidates.