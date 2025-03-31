Chandigarh, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday announced to undertake a six-day 'padyatra' in Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts against drug menace. Punjab Guv to start foot march against drug menace in Gurdaspur, Amritsar

He said the war against drugs needs to be transformed into a people's movement in order to achieve success in this mission.

Kataria said he has invited Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLAs of all the political parties to take part in the 'padyatra'.

Speaking to the media here, the governor said the padyatra against the drug menace will be undertaken from April 3 to 8, covering Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts.

'The 'padyatra' will commence from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur on April 3 and it will culminate at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 8.

Stating that the 'padyatra' was part of the anti-drive campaign being carried out by the state government, Kataria emphasized that when all the sections of the society including educationists, religious heads, intellectuals and common public make collaborative efforts towards this endeavor, then it would reap the fruits of success.

During his padyatra, the governor will hold interaction with the residents of villages and towns to ask them to join it.

Kataria, while expressing concern over the drug menace, said it is becoming challenging for Punjab and stressed on people's involvement for their support in making Punjab a drug free state.

"The problem of drugs is not Punjab's alone, instead it afflicts the entire nation. Hence, the need to join hands to save our country, society and our children. We have to keep trying and making continuous efforts and one day indeed we shall be victorious," said the governor.

Replying to a question, Kataria lashed out at Pakistan for sending drugs through drones.

However, he said small drones are now being sent which were not visible.

"Earlier, we got 9 anti-drone systems from the home department. I met the Union Home minister and he sanctioned 22 more anti-drone systems," he said, adding that success was being achieved in neutralizing the drones coming from across the border.

He further said that Shah had stressed on dismantling the main source of drugs.

To another question, Kataria said the Centre has assured that border area development will be restarted for Punjab.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.