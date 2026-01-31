Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana received more rains that expected in January, the weather office said on Saturday. Punjab, Haryana get more than expected rain in January

Cold conditions have persisted in most parts of the states, even as fog reduced visibility in some areas. Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab at 3.8 degrees Celsius.

According to Met data, both Punjab and Haryana received excess rains in January. Punjab received 34.4 mm rainfall, which is 69 percent more than the normal precipitation.

Normal precipitation of Punjab for the month is 20.3 mm, the Met office said. Amritsar, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Mansa and Moga received more than expected rains while Bathinda and Faridkot fell short of expected levels.

Haryana received 19.6 mm rain in January, which is 35 percent more than normal , the weather department said.

Ambala, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jhajjar, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar received excess rains while Charkhi Dadri, Sirsa, Sonipat fell short.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 63.6 mm rain in January, which is 69 percent more than the normal.

Residents in Chandigarh woke up to a thick blanket of fog. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius.

A weather official here said that fog was also observed at many places in Punjab including Amritsar, Patiala and Ludhiana and in Ambala, Karnal and Hisar in Haryana.

It was very cold in Bathinda, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar registered a low of 6.2 degrees while Gurdaspur recorded 6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place recording a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius. Intense chill also prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius. Narnaul recorded a low of 6 degrees, Rohtak 7.8 degrees while Bhiwani reeled under biting cold at a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

