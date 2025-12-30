Punjab man dies after loaded gun tucked in waistband goes off

In an unfortunate incident, a 30-year-old man died on Monday after a loaded pistol accidently went off at his residence in Punjab's Fazilka district while he was getting up from a sofa. On Tuesday, a post-mortem examination was conducted following which, the body was handed over to his family. (Representational Photo/PTI)

The incident happened in the Balluana assembly segment of Punjab's Fazilka district when Harpinder Singh, alias Sonu, was sitting with some relatives in what seem like a living room. As Singh got up from the sofa, the loaded pistol tucked into his waistband accidentally went off and a bullet hit him in the abdomen.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV footage which is in wide circulation on social media.

After getting hit by the bullet, Singh was rushed to a government hospital by his family, from where he was referred to a higher medical centre by doctors. However, Singh died on the way while he was being taken to Bathinda.

According to police, Singh had recently returned from abroad and settled in his native village. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, a post-mortem examination was conducted following which, the body was handed over to his family.

According to Sadar police station's Station House Officer, Ravinder Sharma, the police recorded the statements of Singh's father Darshan Singh. He added that proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were initiated and that initial probe indicated that the death was accidental.

Singh's funeral was held on Tuesday afternoon and was attended by many villagers.