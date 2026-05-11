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Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora sent to 7-day ED custody in 157 crore money laundering case

Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora sent to ED custody in a ₹157 crore money laundering case linked to alleged fake mobile exports. 

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:50 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A court in Gurugram on Sunday remanded Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody for a week in connection with the multi-crore GST fraud-linked money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided five locations, including the official residence of Punjab power and industries minister Sanjeev Arora in Chandigarh, on Saturday. (HT file photo)(HT_PRINT)

The order was passed by district and sessions judge Narender Sura passed the order in a marathon midnight hearing after ED arrested the Aam Aadmi Party minister from his official residence in Chandigarh’s Sector-2 on Saturday.

The arrest came after ED registered an ECIR against Arora and three others in Gurugram on May 5 for alleged involvement in laundering 157.2 crore by showing export of mobile phones from May 2023 to October 2023 via a real estate firm based in Udyog Vihar to foreign countries mere on documents to enable inwards remittance in India via the banking channel to show them as legitimate source of income.

Appearing for ED, counsel Zoheb Hossain requested for a 10-day custodial interrogation of the minister to unearth the proceeds of crime and identify the other accomplices and beneficiaries.

They argued that Arora was the main person controlling the operation of the firm named Hampton Sky Realty Limited.

Meanwhile, Arora’s counsel Arjun Dewan vehemently opposed the request for remand. “A false and frivolous case has been cooked up against Arora and no evidence was collected against him before arrest,” he said. Dewan, opposing the custodial interrogation, also submitted that there was no sufficient material to from an opinion that his arrest was necessary.

Also Read: AAP hits streets across Punjab over ED action on Arora

“ED should first verify with the customs about the consignments exported as all the records are available with them,” he said.

However, the court observed that the allegations against Arora were serious and ED has a valid ground for custodial interrogation to decode money trail, roles of accused and proceeds of crime. “The above-mentioned goal can be achieved only when the opportunity is given to the applicant to interrogate the accused in custody,” the court observed in its order.

 
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