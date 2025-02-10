Menu Explore
Punjab Police files 8 FIRs against agents over Indians deported from US

PTI |
Feb 10, 2025 10:30 PM IST

 SIT formed to probe the issue of illegal human trafficking following the deportation in Punjab from the US.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the issue of illegal human trafficking following the deportation of Indian citizens domiciled in Punjab from the US, has registered eight FIRs against fraudulent immigration consultants, the state police said on Monday.

Punjab police
Punjab police

Acting on complaints from the victims, police have registered eight first information reports (FIRs) against travel agents based on the statements of the deportees.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar airport on February 5. This was the first batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Of those deported, 30 were from Punjab.

Police said they have recorded statements against travel agents who defrauded the deportees with false promises of illegal entry into the United States.

The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (NRI Affairs) Praveen Sinha, ADGP (Internal Security) Shive Kumar Verma, Inspector General of Police (Provisioning) S Boopathi and Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Satinder Singh.

It is closely monitoring the investigation and ensuring that all actions are carried out effectively and with due diligence.

Senior police officials have personally met the deportees to address their grievances.

Commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) from various districts and commissionerates are working tirelessly in coordination with the SIT to bring these offenders to justice.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has said the Punjab Police is committed to initiating action against the chain of fraudulent immigration networks and putting an end to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

He has emphasised that the SIT is dedicated to ensuring accountability and legal action against those responsible for illegal human trafficking.


