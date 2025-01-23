Punjab Police pulls back Arvind Kejriwal's additional security: Here's why

The Punjab Police chief on Thursday said that security personnel assigned to protect Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have been withdrawn. Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in Delhi. (@AamAadmiParty)

“Time to time, we get reports of threats to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal and we share them with the concerned agencies. Following the directions of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission today, we withdrew the component of the Punjab Police in the security of Kejriwal ji,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav told reporters in Patiala.

“We showed our concerns to them. We will remain in touch with them. We will share our inputs with the Delhi Police,” the Punjab Police chief added.

The development comes just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, with the results scheduled to be announced on February 8.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that his car was targeted in an attack in the Hari Nagar area of the national.

In a post on X, Kejriwal alleged that the Delhi Police allowed supporters of the rival candidates, who he claims attacked his car, to enter his public meeting.

“Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car,” Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.

“All this is happening on the orders of Amit Shah. Amit Shah has made the Delhi Police the personal army of the BJP,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is under Z-plus security, is guarded by a team of 63 personnel, including a pilot, close protection officers, and search units, with 15 CAPF members also assigned.

On January 18, while campaigning in New Delhi, Kejriwal’s car was hit by a stone. The AAP held the BJP responsible, whereas the BJP alleged that the car struck two of their workers.

Amid reports of a pro-Khalistan group plotting an attack, Arvind Kejriwal had previously stated that “God will protect him” and that his life will last as long as his “lifeline” allows.

With PTI inputs