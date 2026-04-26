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    Punjab Police withdraws security cover of MP Harbhajan Singh

    The Punjab Police security was deployed at the former cricketer's residence at the Chhotti Baradari locality in Jalandhar.

    Published on: Apr 26, 2026 2:52 PM IST
    PTI
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    The Punjab Police is learnt to have withdrawn the security cover of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, one of the seven lawmakers who switched to the BJP from AAP alongside Raghav Chadha, sources said.

    Meanwhile, security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force could be seen deployed outside the residence of the former cricketer on Sunday. (PTI)
    Meanwhile, security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force could be seen deployed outside the residence of the former cricketer on Sunday. (PTI)

    The police security cover comprising 9-10 policemen was withdrawn on Saturday, they said.

    The Punjab Police security was deployed at the former cricketer's residence at the Chhotti Baradari locality in Jalandhar.

    Also read: AAP to move Rajya Sabha chair, President against Raghav Chadha-led rebel MPs who joined BJP

    Meanwhile, security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force could be seen deployed outside the residence of the former cricketer on Sunday.

    AAP workers on Saturday held protests outside the residences of Singh, Ashok Mittal and Rajinder Gupta, who have joined BJP, and wrote 'Gaddar' (traitor) on the boundary walls of their residences with spray paint in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

    On Friday, AAP Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak had announced their exit from the party as they joined the BJP along with five other MPs -- Mittal, Singh, Gupta, Swati Maliwal and Vikramjit Sahney.

    Also read: ‘Should have kept Raghav Chadha in check': AAP Punjab MP shares party's ‘mistake’, has an advice for future

    Chadha alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals, which is why he was joining the BJP. He said the seven had merged with the BJP as a faction.

    In the immediate wake of the exodus, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dubbed the seven leaders "gaddars".

    Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to break the AAP and had "betrayed the people of Punjab".

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