Punjab to hold special House session to oppose BSF order

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced that a special session of the legislative assembly will be convened on November 8 to oppose the Union government’s recent notification on expanding the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the state, adding that issues regarding the three central farm laws will also be discussed.

“We will convene a special Vidhan Sabha session on November 8 to decide on the BSF jurisdiction and farmers’ issues,” Channi told reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting in Ludhiana.

Demanding the withdrawal of the notification extending the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km along the International Border, Channi said, “If the Centre does not withdraw its notification on the BSF range, we will be forced to stop it by November 8.”

He said the Centre and state relations are bound to face hurdles if the decision is not taken back. “We will also be moving the Supreme Court if nothing is done,” the CM added.

On Tuesday, the chief minister convened an all-party meeting on the issue, which was attended by the representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), besides the ruling Congress. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party boycotted the meeting, saying there was no conflict between the BSF and the Punjab Police.

Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said, “The BSF is a concurrent list subject. Along with the BSF, Punjab Police can also carry out searches and register cases. Drones are used to smuggle weapons and drugs and to stop these illegal activities, the jurisdiction of BSF has been widened.”

Meanwhile, announcing a slew of measures for the state industry ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, 2021, Channi said the Cabinet has decided to abolish institutional tax, a long-pending demand of the industry.

“There will be no police interference, a complete end to inspector raj and I will ensure there is no problem for shopkeepers,” he added.

Recalling his days as fire cracker seller on Diwali, Channi said his father owned a tent shop and managed to pay his academic fees by selling firecrackers. “So, I know what business is and my heart goes out to shopkeepers,” he said.

Channi also announced setting up of a film city near Chandigarh and an exhibition centre in Amritsar, besides ₹147 crore for the development of focal points in the state.

State finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said of the 48,000 pending VAT (value-added tax) refunds in the state, 40,000 will be waived while the remaining 8,000 will be pushed for a one-time settlement.