Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 11, 2024 41.0 °C Moderate rain August 12, 2024 37.5 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 38.34 °C Broken clouds August 14, 2024 41.33 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 36.02 °C Heavy intensity rain August 16, 2024 32.41 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 35.19 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.8 °C Light rain Delhi 31.84 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 10, 2024, is 39.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.37 °C and 40.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.89 °C and 42.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.With temperatures ranging between 33.37 °C and 40.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 123.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

