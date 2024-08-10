 Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 10, 2024, is 39.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.37 °C and 40.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.89 °C and 42.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

With temperatures ranging between 33.37 °C and 40.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 123.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 11, 2024 41.0 °C Moderate rain
August 12, 2024 37.5 °C Moderate rain
August 13, 2024 38.34 °C Broken clouds
August 14, 2024 41.33 °C Light rain
August 15, 2024 36.02 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 16, 2024 32.41 °C Moderate rain
August 17, 2024 35.19 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.05 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.79 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.87 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.35 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.95 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.8 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.84 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on August 10, 2024
Punjab weather update on August 10, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On