Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024
Aug 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 10, 2024, is 39.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.37 °C and 40.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.89 °C and 42.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.37 °C and 40.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 123.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 11, 2024
|41.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 12, 2024
|37.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|38.34 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 14, 2024
|41.33 °C
|Light rain
|August 15, 2024
|36.02 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 16, 2024
|32.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|35.19 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.95 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.8 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
